Rep. Johnson talks business in Belpre

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The owners of local Burger King restaurants have recently invited area congressmen to visit their businesses to discuss national issues.

Friday, Ohio congressman Bill Johnson spent an hour discussing current issues with management at the Burger King in Belpre.

Among those concerns: the lack of people returning to the workforce after businesses reopened after the early months of the pandemic.

But Johnson says that’s not their only worries.

”From getting the raw materials for their product, to the inability to get workforce to man their restaurants,” Johnson said. “And inflation, the cost of operating their restaurants. Lots of concern for American small business, and we’re just talking about those.”

Johnson says the economy will continue to struggle as long as people don’t return to the workforce.

Federal unemployment incentives have expired, but others remain in effect.

Employers have also had to deal with people being off the job due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

