Susan Sheppard’s spirit lives on through Haunted Parkersburg Tours

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s the 25th year of the Haunted Parkersburg Tours and it’s also the first year without its founder.

WTAP spoke to the people now leading the tours about how, even in death, Susan Sheppard’s spirit lives on...

It’s a tour that takes on Parkersburg’s history and all of its supernatural ties - from the Mothman to UFO’s and everything in between.

Now Susan’s daughter Scarlet and her tour partner Lynn Stone carry on her legacy.

At least 10,000 people have walked the Haunted Parkersburg Tour through its many years.

Stone said, “You know, I’ve had some people who go on the tour every single year, even two times each time…,”

It’s a legacy Stone said is about the passing on of history.

“Being a history teacher, I feel like I’ve learned more from her than my own school…,”

Scarlet added, “What the Haunted Parkersburg Tours meant to my mom was preserving the history of the Mid-Ohio Valley in a way that people would actually want to come and listen…,”

The tour is bigger than a history lesson and it’s more than a tradition. It’s a place misfits feel at home.

Scarlet said, “The tours kind of signaled that if you felt weird or if you felt different or if you felt drawn to the paranormal and maybe you didn’t have a home - I think the tours were a home for people who felt different in that way.”

She added that abandoning the tours would surely leave a hole. “..., my mom’s stories are her creative works. Even though they’re not fiction, they’re poetic and beautiful and only she could have put them together and, if we’re not telling them, I don’t know who would.”

Stone smiled, “I called her the town celebrity but she didn’t want to hear of it. Susan did not want to hear of it but she knew she was.”

