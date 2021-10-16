2021 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights 42-22.
Parkersburg South Patriots lost on the road to the Morgantown Mohigans 21-14.
The Doddridge County Bulldogs defeated the Ravenswood Red Devils on the road 48-7.
The Ripley Vikings lost to the Greenbrier East Spartans at home by the score of 42-7.
The St. Marys Blue Devils took down the Magnolia Blue Eagles at home 34-7.
The Ritchie County Rebels blew out the Webster County Highlanders at home 61-0.
The Belpre Golden Eagles lost on the road to the Eastern Eagles by the score of 33-0.
The Waterford Wildcats won at home against the Caldwell Redskins 27-14.
Fort Frye Cadets defeated the Logan Chieftans at home by the score of 49-14.
