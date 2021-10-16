Advertisement

2021 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 9 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
By Samantha Cavalli and Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights 42-22.

Parkersburg South Patriots lost on the road to the Morgantown Mohigans 21-14.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs defeated the Ravenswood Red Devils on the road 48-7.

The Ripley Vikings lost to the Greenbrier East Spartans at home by the score of 42-7.

The St. Marys Blue Devils took down the Magnolia Blue Eagles at home 34-7.

The Ritchie County Rebels blew out the Webster County Highlanders at home 61-0.

The Belpre Golden Eagles lost on the road to the Eastern Eagles by the score of 33-0.

The Waterford Wildcats won at home against the Caldwell Redskins 27-14.

Fort Frye Cadets defeated the Logan Chieftans at home by the score of 49-14.

