Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the fields silent for the rest of the year, some volunteers met in Williamstown Saturday to give them a sprucing up.

Residents spent the day doing work on the ballfields at Williamstown Bank Park.

They picked up trash-which led to the discovery of a crayfish-planted trees, and did some excavation work.

Several local businesses are also involved in the project and have donated labor and materials.

It’s an effort to do some renovation on fields that are in what organizers say on their Facebook page is “extreme disrepair”.

”They’ve been neglected all summer long,” said organizer Pat Peters, “(so) I thought we would get in here, get it cleaned up, get it ready for next spring. make it easier for the parents and the kids to start taking care of it. The city of Williamstown loaned us some equipment; we have a couple of the city workers here, working voluntarily.”

Peters says, because of the weather, a lot of work planned for Saturday will wait until next week.

People who were not able to take part in the work day are invited to make individual donations through the Williamstown Community Foundation.

