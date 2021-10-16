Advertisement

Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields

Shovel stock photo
Shovel stock photo(pexels)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the fields silent for the rest of the year, some volunteers met in Williamstown Saturday to give them a sprucing up.

Residents spent the day doing work on the ballfields at Williamstown Bank Park.

They picked up trash-which led to the discovery of a crayfish-planted trees, and did some excavation work.

Several local businesses are also involved in the project and have donated labor and materials.

It’s an effort to do some renovation on fields that are in what organizers say on their Facebook page is “extreme disrepair”.

”They’ve been neglected all summer long,” said organizer Pat Peters, “(so) I thought we would get in here, get it cleaned up, get it ready for next spring. make it easier for the parents and the kids to start taking care of it. The city of Williamstown loaned us some equipment; we have a couple of the city workers here, working voluntarily.”

Peters says, because of the weather, a lot of work planned for Saturday will wait until next week.

People who were not able to take part in the work day are invited to make individual donations through the Williamstown Community Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam has passed away at the age of 51.
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam passes away
Isaac McDonald
Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case
Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) is the lead sponsor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill.
Business, hospital leaders concerned by W.Va. COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill

Latest News

Devola Sewer Project gets $750k from state
Prehistoric artifacts displayed in Marietta
Powerlifters of all ages were at the Dils Center today competing in the United States...
Powerlifting championships return to Parkersburg
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work