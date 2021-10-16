Advertisement

Court: Ohio regulators erred in OK’ing FirstEnergy affiliate

The Ohio Supreme Court has found the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio should not have...
The Ohio Supreme Court has found the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio should not have approved an Akron-based FirstEnergy affiliate to help consumers shop for electricity.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s utility regulators should not have approved an Akron-based FirstEnergy affiliate to help consumers shop for electricity.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the high court’s decision Thursday means the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s approval of FirstEnergy Advisors’ application will return to the commission to be reheard.

In April 2020, when Sam Randazzo was chair, the commission okayed FirstEnergy Advisors as a ``competitive retail electric service provider.’’ Such brokers provide an alternative, often cheaper option to purchasing energy directly from a distribution company, like FirstEnergy’s Ohio Edison.

The PUCO is charged with ensuring that all such brokers are separate from distribution companies and meet other requirements like ``managerial, financial and technical fitness.’’

The high court’s decision followed opposition to the FirstEnergy Advisors application by the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council at the commission level, on grounds it shared a parent company with FirstEnergy and several executives with the distribution companies.

Commission staff disagreed and the commission rejected the consumers groups’ arguments in June 2020. They sued two months later.

Federal court records have shown that Randazzo played an outsized role in a $60 million bribery scheme involving tainted energy legislation in which FirstEnergy admitted in July to using dark money groups and agreed to pay $230 million and other conditions.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam has passed away at the age of 51.
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam passes away
Isaac McDonald
Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case
Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) is the lead sponsor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill.
Business, hospital leaders concerned by W.Va. COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill

Latest News

WTAP File Photo - Congressman Bill Johnson visits Fort Frye High School in October of 2019.
Rep. Johnson talks business in Belpre
Gov. Jim Justice today unveiled a billion-dollar strategy to bring broadband availability to...
Governor unveils $1B West Virginia broadband expansion plan
Up until her recent death, Susan Sheppard was the lead tour guide of the Haunted Parkersburg...
Susan Sheppard’s spirit lives on through Haunted Parkersburg Tours
Burning illegally or losing control of a fire as a result of a lack of precautions can result...
Err on the side of caution for fire season