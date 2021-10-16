Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Civitan Park featured many vendors and crafters showcasing their talents and products.

From blacksmiths to glass staining, and decorations to food—Civitan Park was home to many crafters.

Many of these crafters were from the Mid-Ohio Valley area, and some came from as far as Indiana and Pennsylvania to join this event.

Officials at the fair want to stress the importance of helping these vendors. Especially after how they were impacted during the pandemic.

“They’re small businesses, and especially after COVID, a lot of the fairs and festivals shut down. So, it’s really important to come out and support these small businesses and help them get back on their feet and get through the winter here and for Christmas. Get through for Christmas here. But your Christmas gifts and give it to small businesses rather than the big box stores if you can. It’s a great time to do it,” says fair coordinator, Robin Erwin.

The fair also featured entertainment and games that people could play.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.