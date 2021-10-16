Advertisement

Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work

Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Civitan Park featured many vendors and crafters showcasing their talents and products.

From blacksmiths to glass staining, and decorations to food—Civitan Park was home to many crafters.

Many of these crafters were from the Mid-Ohio Valley area, and some came from as far as Indiana and Pennsylvania to join this event.

Officials at the fair want to stress the importance of helping these vendors. Especially after how they were impacted during the pandemic.

“They’re small businesses, and especially after COVID, a lot of the fairs and festivals shut down. So, it’s really important to come out and support these small businesses and help them get back on their feet and get through the winter here and for Christmas. Get through for Christmas here. But your Christmas gifts and give it to small businesses rather than the big box stores if you can. It’s a great time to do it,” says fair coordinator, Robin Erwin.

The fair also featured entertainment and games that people could play.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam has passed away at the age of 51.
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam passes away
Isaac McDonald
Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case
Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) is the lead sponsor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill.
Business, hospital leaders concerned by W.Va. COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill

Latest News

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Lt. Matthew Board
Lieutenant Mathew Board named Police Officer of the Year at National Police Week Ceremony
Scholarship looks to honor former Parkersburg South HS teacher April Tibbs
Scholarship looks to honor former Parkersburg South HS teacher April Tibbs
St. Marys Catholic School raises money for Strecker Cancer Center
St. Marys students ‘Knock Out Cancer’ for Strecker Cancer Center