Advertisement

Powerlifting championships return to Parkersburg

Powerlifters of all ages were at the Dils Center today competing in the United States...
Powerlifters of all ages were at the Dils Center today competing in the United States Powerlifting Federation National Championships.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Powerlifters of all ages were at the Dils Center Saturday competing in the United States Powerlifting Federation National Championships.

Competitors were being judged on how much they could squat, bench, and deadlift.

According to the USPF, they are the oldest U.S. Federation devoted just to powerlifting still in continuous existence today.

Event organizers say it’s the first time the event has been held in Parkersburg in many years.

“(Powerlifting) has a very rich history in West Virginia. For many many years... a lot of world records, world champions have come out of Parkersburg, so it was good to have the meet back in town again,” said Director, Dan Lass.

Event organizers say that next year’s national championships are currently scheduled for June, with a state meet sometime in the spring.

The USPF hopes to host both events in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam has passed away at the age of 51.
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam passes away
Isaac McDonald
Man given probation in Jackson Park sexual abuse case
Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) is the lead sponsor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill.
Business, hospital leaders concerned by W.Va. COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill

Latest News

Devola Sewer Project gets $750k from state
Shovel stock photo
Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields
Prehistoric artifacts displayed in Marietta
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work