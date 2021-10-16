Powerlifting championships return to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Powerlifters of all ages were at the Dils Center Saturday competing in the United States Powerlifting Federation National Championships.

Competitors were being judged on how much they could squat, bench, and deadlift.

According to the USPF, they are the oldest U.S. Federation devoted just to powerlifting still in continuous existence today.

Event organizers say it’s the first time the event has been held in Parkersburg in many years.

“(Powerlifting) has a very rich history in West Virginia. For many many years... a lot of world records, world champions have come out of Parkersburg, so it was good to have the meet back in town again,” said Director, Dan Lass.

Event organizers say that next year’s national championships are currently scheduled for June, with a state meet sometime in the spring.

The USPF hopes to host both events in Parkersburg.

