Prehistoric artifacts displayed in Marietta

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - When it comes to the presence of prehistoric artifacts, the Mid-Ohio Valley isn’t any different than anywhere else in the world.

Some of them were on display Saturday at Marietta’s Campus Martius museum.

It was filled with prehistoric-and more recent-artifacts, displayed by people from around the region who collect them. People could also bring possible artifacts to have them looked over.

Bones, fossils and other rare prehistoric finds were on display.

And visitors had a chance to find out what can still be found in their own back yard.

”Blennerhassett Island, for example, is a key element to a large village site,” says Historian and Exhibit Specialist Bill Reynolds. “There’s interest in Earthworks here in Marietta, that need to be examined more.”

Reynolds says dinosaurs did not roam the area, but mastadons and other prehistoric creatures did.

There were also artifacts from Native American cultures, and displays of interest to youngsters.

