First responders recognized at Washington County church

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the first few months of the pandemic, Twin Rivers Baptist Church held a recognition dinner for area first responders.

It was a big enough success to do it again Sunday.

It’s a recognition whose significance grew, with the ambush of three police officers Saturday in Houston, Texas, in which one officer is reported dead.

“You hear all the time of police who are ambushed or attacked,” said Senior Pastor Jeff Baumer. “You hear of firemen who get injured or die. The EMT’s are there for us, so we just want to appreciate them and honor them.”

Police, fire and rescue workers and their families were treated to lunch after Sunday’s sermon, and were appreciative.

The volunteer companies, in particular, have seen increasing financial requirements and burdens over the years. Even before the pandemic, fewer people were interested in joining their companies as older members retire.

Marcella Fleming is Squad Chief and secretary for the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the department for 34 years.

“It can be 24/7, we can go several days without any emergency calls at all,” Fleming told us, referring to the frequency of emergency calls. “Lately, we have been called out three times a day. So we just-it’s just a guessing game.”

Fleming says the department was unable to hold its normal fundraisers, notably ice cream socials, in 2020. It did so this year, but on a limited basis.

The church, located off interstate 77 in Whipple, hopes to make the appreciation day an annual event.

