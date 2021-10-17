Advertisement

Local LEGO league using donation to continue STEM education

The nearly six-thousand-dollar donation will allow them to “share their knowledge with other youth in the MOV by providing zero cost LEGO STEM workshops.”
LEGO
LEGO(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local team, part of the FIRST LEGO League, is continuing their STEM efforts thanks to a donation of $5,850 from the Peoples Bank Foundation.

According to KC Doepker, coach of the Tender Defenders, the nearly six-thousand-dollar donation will allow them to “share their knowledge with other youth in the MOV by providing zero cost LEGO STEM workshops.”

The FIRST LEGO League says it “guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age and provides exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence, and teamwork skills along the way.”

“It gets kids excited about math and LEGO in a different way...” said Doepker. “We’re really excited to be able to use the money to... give kids LEGOs and let them keep them. It’s just a really awesome opportunity.”

After taking part in many invitationals virtually, the Tender Defenders say they are excited to get back to in-person events.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Shovel stock photo
Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam has passed away at the age of 51.
Vienna City Councilman Mike Elam passes away
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.
Up until her recent death, Susan Sheppard was the lead tour guide of the Haunted Parkersburg...
Susan Sheppard’s spirit lives on through Haunted Parkersburg Tours

Latest News

Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Lt. Matthew Board
Lieutenant Mathew Board named Police Officer of the Year at National Police Week Ceremony
Scholarship looks to honor former Parkersburg South HS teacher April Tibbs
Scholarship looks to honor former Parkersburg South HS teacher April Tibbs