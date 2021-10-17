Local LEGO league using donation to continue STEM education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local team, part of the FIRST LEGO League, is continuing their STEM efforts thanks to a donation of $5,850 from the Peoples Bank Foundation.

According to KC Doepker, coach of the Tender Defenders, the nearly six-thousand-dollar donation will allow them to “share their knowledge with other youth in the MOV by providing zero cost LEGO STEM workshops.”

The FIRST LEGO League says it “guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age and provides exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence, and teamwork skills along the way.”

“It gets kids excited about math and LEGO in a different way...” said Doepker. “We’re really excited to be able to use the money to... give kids LEGOs and let them keep them. It’s just a really awesome opportunity.”

After taking part in many invitationals virtually, the Tender Defenders say they are excited to get back to in-person events.

