Rep. Johnson: vaccinations should be an individual choice

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - State legislatures, including those in West Virginia and Ohio, have grappled in recent weeks with bills limiting requirements by businesses that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers also have spoken out against President Biden’s requirement that federal employees be vaccinated.

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, who was in the area Friday, was asked to weigh in on the issue. He says vaccination should be an individual’s choice.

”I think employers do have rights<’ the 6th District Republican said in Belpre Friday. “But I think, ultimately, the decision to get a vaccine is between a person and their doctor. And if a person brings a doctor’s statement into the employer that says there is a reason, a valid medical reason, that I should not take this vaccine, I think employers should honor them.”

The West Virginia Senate this week will take up a bill passed Friday by the House of Delegates-and supported by Gov. Jim Justice-allowing exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

