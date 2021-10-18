Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley opens “People First Cafe”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A ribbon-cutting was held Monday morning for Parkersburg’s newest cafe.

The People First Cafe is located on 20th street and is owned and operated by The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The organization’s Executive Director, Liz Ford, says the cafe will serve coffee, food, baked goods for breakfast, and a light fare for lunch while providing vocational training for people with disabilities.

“Our mission is to support people with cognitive, intellectual, and related developmental disabilities to be a part of their community like everyone else, and this cafe will provide an opportunity for vocational training and employment in the foodservice industry,” Ford explained. “We’re just super excited that we could bring this to the community.”

The cafe will also support funding for the organization’s other programs and will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

