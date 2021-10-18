Advertisement

How to keep your house warm and safe with winter coming

How to keep your house warm and safe with winter coming(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With temperatures beginning to dip even lower, some experts provide tips on how to safely keep your residence warm.

Those with Grogg’s Home Services say that people should look to keep heating units routinely maintained.

This includes changing filters, and keeping the cabinets clean.

And if you are using any appliances to stay warm, you need to be careful of the surrounding that come with them.

Grogg’s director of operations, Justin Layfield, says that this goes especially with space heaters.

“If you are heating with space heaters, make sure you keep a safe distance around the space heater. That there’s no objects that can catch on fire. Make sure to keep it out of the reach of small children,” says Layfield.

Grogg’s Home Services also wants to remind people to be mindful of the carbon monoxide detectors, and to change the batteries in it whenever possible every fall and spring.

