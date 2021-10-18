Advertisement

Madison Wine defenders seek new prosecution

A gavel.
Oct. 18, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Attorneys for a woman accused in connection with a deadly fire nearly 2 1/2 years ago are requesting prosecutors be removed from the case.

They asked Circuit Judge J.D. Beane Monday to recuse the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, and that a special prosecutor be hired.

Madison Wine was indicted on four counts of murder, after the May, 2019 fire in which two Davisville residents died. She was a juvenile at the time.

Judge Beane is expected to rule on the motion this week.

Wine also was charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree arson and cruelty to animals when she was indicted in September, 2019.

