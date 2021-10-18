Marietta Elementary Installs new Security System

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - Marietta elementary installed a new security system Friday, Oct., 15 to keep students and teachers safe.

The new system uses cameras, key fobs, a secure room and a security officer.

The school’s principal and a schools spokesperson says that the staff has had a positive reaction to the new tool.

The new system is not only an adjustment for those inside the school but also the parents and children as well but some think it won’t be a difficult task when all is said and done.

School principal, Brittany Schob, said, “I think it helps because everyone knows this is the one door you go into to go in and out of the building.”

Making everyone use the secure entrance will ensure documentation of everyone who goes in and out of the building said the Director of Media and Communications, Janelle Patterson.

Ms. Schob said that this system was put in place due to the change from middle school to elementary school grades 3-6 as well as what they thought was best for not only the building but the people inside.

