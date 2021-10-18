Obituary: Blankenship, Michael W.

Michael W. Blankenship “Iron Mike”, 64, of Rockport, WV passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 8, 1957, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Arnold Blankenship and Donna Roush.

Mike was a graduate of Wahama High School, was a US Army Veteran, a lifetime Shriners Member, Kentucky Colonel, and a Mason. Mike had several careers throughout his life, including, owning his own business, A.B. Construction Company to pushing dirt on his beloved dozer for Bosleys. Mike enjoyed boxing, fighting in several of the areas Toughman contests. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Daris, and riding his 4-wheeler. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. Mike spent most evenings talking and laughing with his friends at Pete’s Pizza.

He is survived by his daughter, Spring Henry (Jeff) of Rockport; grandson, Daris Henry; brothers, Mark Blankenship (Sheri) of Lagrange, KY, Matthew Blankenship (Darlene) of Point Pleasant, WV and David Blankenship of Port Orchard, WA; sister, Cindi Winnings (Lisa) of Portsmouth, VA; great uncle, David Arnold (Kim) of Waverly, WV; great aunt, Coleen Deel of Apple Grove, WV; and many beloved nieces, nephews and best friend of over fifty years, Raymond Holbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancé, Charloette McVay.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to grandson, Daris Henry’s baseball team’s organization, Blennerhassett Bears.

