Obituary: Casey, Larry John “L.J.”

Larry Casey obit
Larry Casey obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Larry John “L.J.” Casey, 32, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, after a brief battle with COVID-19 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 13, 1989, in Huntington, WV, a son of Larry John and Sue Blair Casey.

L.J. was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, Glenville State College, and WVU-P and was a former teacher with Kanawha County Schools. He was a great husband who enjoyed being out and about, a wonderful uncle who enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephew and watching him play little league baseball. L.J. attended the Rock Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ruth Reed Casey; grandmother, Lois Blair; one sister, Ashley McPherson (Clint) of Parkersburg; nephew, Hunter Casey; niece, Sophia McPherson; aunts, Kathy Blair, Tammy Woods, and Ruth Dunlap; uncles, Doug Blair and Robert Casey; and fur baby, Zoey.

L.J. was preceded in death by his grandfather, Reverend Bryan Blair; grandparents, Robert and Mary Casey; and uncle, Reverend Greg Blair.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Tammy Woods officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolence may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Casey family.

