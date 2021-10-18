Advertisement

Obituary: Casto, Jack Denver

Jack Casto obit
Jack Casto obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
Jack Denver Casto, 84, of Marietta passed away at 3:55 pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Waterview Pointe.  He was born on April 8, 1937, a son of Nadine Casto Brown.

He retired from RJF International.  Jack and Rose were awarded the “Joined Hearts in Giving” Award given by The State of Ohio.  Jack was a veteran of the U. S. Army.  He was a member of #9 Community Church, VFW Post 5108, and Salisbury American Legion.  He was a family man.

On July 9, 1955, he married Rose Wright who survives with one son and 2 daughters:  Mike Casto of Marietta, Heather Fyffe of Marietta, and Misty (Dave) Crosby of Belpre; 3 grandchildren:  Allen (Kelly) Casto, Amanda (Mikey) Ward and Dana (Kasey) Casto;  3 great-grandchildren:  Samuel, Sarah, Tatum, Payton, Korbin, Kolton, and Gunnar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, son Robert William, daughter Jacquelin Rose; 2 brothers, Gary and Jim Brown, and sister Saundra Wright.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Oct. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Cemetery with full military rites.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

