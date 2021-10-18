Obituary: Crane, Marvin Kline

Marvin Kline Crane, 73, of Williamstown, WV passed away October 15, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Marvin was born October 5, 1948, in Greenwood, WV, a son of the late Cecil Ford and Wilma Grace (Leggett) Crane.

Marvin graduated from Doddridge County High School, he attended Glenville State College after high school where he obtained a degree in Secondary Education, Social Studies, and then received a Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at West Virginia University. Marvin spent his lifetime as a Christian Mental Health Counselor. He worked as an Individual, group, and family counselor at Eastern Panhandle Mental Health Center, his own private practice, Marvin Crane, MS, LPC, as a counselor at Schwabe & Associates, and then a Mental Health Counselor at Robert E. Sams, MD, LLC.

Marvin attended Greenwood United Methodist Church, Big Tygart United Methodist, and was currently going to Cross Roads Open Air Sanctuary.

He served in the United States Army Reserves for about 10 years, as a Sgt E-5.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Glenda Kay (Doak) Crane; sons, Kenny (Christina) and Kevin Lumeyer; sister, Diana (Gene) Cumpston; grandchildren, Bryanna and Hannah West, and Logan and Anna Lumeyer; brother and sister-in-law, Wanda and Joe Richards, and Luwanna and Ralph (Bro) Lariscy; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 1 pm Friday, October 22, 2021, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Rock Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, WV. Visitation will be held the night before from 4 pm-8 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

