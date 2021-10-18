Advertisement

Obituary: Donahue, Robert Eugene

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Robert Eugene Donahue, 76, of Vienna, WV died October 9, 2021, in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

Robert was born February 15, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Betty Jean Dulaney Donahue and Robert Lee Donahue.

He is survived by his nine siblings: Ronald E. Donahue (Melinda) of Benton, KY, Rose E. Logston of Belpre, Roger E. Donahue (Rita) of Lynn, Indiana, Rhonda E. Sharp (Paul) of Vienna, Richard E. Donahue (Muriel) of Lancaster, OH, Randall E. Donahue (Linda) of Mineral Wells, Russell E. Donahue of Parkersburg, Rocky E. Donahue (Brenda) of Coolville, and Roberta “Birdy” E. Donahue of Moorefield, WV.

One uncle Roger Dulaney (Carol) of Georgia; two aunts Rose Kerns of Baltimore, MD and Leora Wenrich of Costa Rica, and several cousins.

Robert also left behind his faithful companion, a border collie named Duke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Rodney E. Donahue, his paternal grandmother, who raised him, Amanda Snyder Donahue Simon, and his maternal grandparents Raymond Edward and Evelyn Ora (Weaver) Dulaney.

There will be no public services (as per his wishes) however, the siblings will gather for a memorial service at their convenience.

Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.

