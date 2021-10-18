Advertisement

Obituary: Drake, Patricia Sue Sprague

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“Richer than I you can never be - I had a mother who read to me.”

Patricia Sue Sprague Drake passed away Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in the presence of her son.

Patricia was born on December 5, 1946, in Marietta, OH to the late Carl A. and Beatrice F. Sprague.

Patricia had a deeply held Christian faith as evidenced by her love of diverse people and her generosity toward all in need. Her friends are well acquainted with the many different versions of the Bible she read and her penchant for taking copious notes.

She was also a lover of animals. No animals were beyond her reach. For many years, Patricia was employed by the Parkersburg Veterinary Hospital as a veterinary assistant. In her retirement, she continued to provide loving care for many distressed animals.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her son. Steve Hall of Williamstown, WV.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has been observed and a celebration of her life has been scheduled at the North Hills Baptist Church; 108 Stonecrest Drive in Marietta, OH; Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patricia’s name to the Humane Societies in Marietta, OH, and Parkersburg, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, a fond memory or to express their condolences, please visit MOVcremation.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
First responders recognized at Washington County church
Shovel stock photo
Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vanskiver, Helen Marie
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donahue, Robert Eugene
Patsy Vineyard obit
Obituary: Vineyard, Patsy Carol
Marvin Crane obit
Obituary: Crane, Marvin Kline
Rodney C. Jones obit
Obituary: Jones, Rodney C.