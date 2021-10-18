Obituary: Drake, Patricia Sue Sprague

“Richer than I you can never be - I had a mother who read to me.”

Patricia Sue Sprague Drake passed away Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center in the presence of her son.

Patricia was born on December 5, 1946, in Marietta, OH to the late Carl A. and Beatrice F. Sprague.

Patricia had a deeply held Christian faith as evidenced by her love of diverse people and her generosity toward all in need. Her friends are well acquainted with the many different versions of the Bible she read and her penchant for taking copious notes.

She was also a lover of animals. No animals were beyond her reach. For many years, Patricia was employed by the Parkersburg Veterinary Hospital as a veterinary assistant. In her retirement, she continued to provide loving care for many distressed animals.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her son. Steve Hall of Williamstown, WV.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has been observed and a celebration of her life has been scheduled at the North Hills Baptist Church; 108 Stonecrest Drive in Marietta, OH; Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patricia’s name to the Humane Societies in Marietta, OH, and Parkersburg, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, a fond memory or to express their condolences, please visit MOVcremation.com

