Obituary: Elam, Michael Darrell

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Michael Darrell Elam, 52, of Vienna died October 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on December 19, 1968, in Huntington, WV, and was the son of Darrell M. Elam of Latrobe, PA, and his wife Tina, and the late Martha Milton Elam.

Mike graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1987 and from Marshall University in 1992.  In 2019, Mike was inducted into the PHS Football Hall of Fame.  He worked as a Sales Account Manager for Stonerise Healthcare and was a member of Vienna Baptist Church.  He was currently serving his 2nd term as a City Councilman for the city of Vienna and was involved with Vienna Recreation.  Mike was active in youth sports and coached several youth baseball teams throughout the years.  He loved to compete and had a huge heart.  He loved to make people laugh and always found a way to have a good time.  Mike was a follower of Christ and felt closest to God when listening to worship music.  His greatest joy was being a father.  He worked hard and loved deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Elam; two sons, Chaz and Tyson Elam; two sisters, Kim Sites of Vienna, Kristen (Brannon) Turner of Vienna; two brothers, Matt Elam of Latrobe, PA; Jeff (Tess) Elam of Greensburg, PA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Milton Elam, paternal grandparents Earl and Hazel Elam, and maternal grandparents Gilbert and Glenna Milton.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 20 at 1:00 pm at Vienna Baptist Church (3401 Grand Central Ave., Vienna) with Pastor Bill Brown and Pastor Jerry Witte officiating.  Service will be live-streamed on Mike’s Tribute Wall at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 19 from 2-4 & 6-8 and Wednesday, October 20 from 12-1pm, all at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

