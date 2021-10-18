Advertisement

Obituary: Harris, Michael S.

Michael Harris obit
Michael Harris obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael S. Harris, 52 of Davisville, WV passed away October 16, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Betty Ann Mercer Harris and Curtis L. “PeeWee” Harris of Davisville.

He was employed by Badger Lumber Co. where he was a Mill Worker.  He loved riding motorcycles and four-wheelers and spending time with his friends.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Curtis L. Harris III of San Antonio, TX.  His brother, Curtis L. Harris II (Jackie) of Davisville, his sister, Cindy Willis (Jeff) of Davisville;  His nieces, Sarah and Meredith, and his nephew, Ethan.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Glen McBride officiating.  Burial will be in the Perry Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

