Obituary: Jones, Rodney C.

Rodney C. Jones of Clarksburg, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Rodney was born August 28, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son to the late Cecil Preston and Cormalee (Pernell) Jones.

He married Jean Pierce Cole Jones on July 22, 1994, who survives him. Married for 27 years, it was a time of bliss for both.

He spent his lifelong career serving Doddridge County Schools as a principal and teacher for several years. He even continued upon retirement as a substitute teacher until last year in 2020. Rodney was a principal at Sedalia Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Middle Island Grade School, and he taught sixth-grade history at Doddridge County Middle School. Rodney was active in the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department as Chief, Assistant Chief, training, leader, V.P., and firefighter for 20 plus years. He also served in the Marine Corp.

Rodney enjoyed motorcycles but his Indian Chiefs that he owned were dear to his heart. He was passionate and very knowledgeable about history and was an avid Doddridge County Bulldog fan.

Rodney is survived by one son, Jason Jones, and his wife Misty of Pennsboro, WV; one stepdaughter, Lola Brown, and husband Jimmy of Salem, WV; one stepson Michael Cole and his wife Patty of Salem, WV. He was a proud grandpa and survived by grandson, Jared Jones; granddaughters, Amber and Ava Jones all of Pennsboro, WV; and step-granddaughters, Brandie Combs (Wes) of Independence, KY, Hannah Bland (Mark) of Clarksburg, WV, and Alexis Cole of Salem, WV; and great step-grandchildren, Halle and Haven Bland, Lynlie, Lyla, and Levi Combs. Rodney is also survived by one brother, Randy Jones (Sue) of Pennsboro, WV; nephews, Brad, Preston, and Cody Jones; brother-in-law, Bill Pierce; and sister-in-law, Maida Vawter (Bill) of Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Sheila Board.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Reverend Jeff Stufanov Officiating. Burial will follow in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Salem, WV. Visitation will take place the day prior, 4 pm-8 pm, Wednesday.

