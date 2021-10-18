Advertisement

Obituary: Kerns, Ralph W.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ralph W. Kerns 73 of Parkersburg passed away on October 15, 2021.

He was born in Fleming, OH. the son of the late Lawrence and Clara Criss Kerns.

He had worked as a salesman for the Stork Bakery and also had worked as an Independent Distributor. Ralph was a selfless person whose greatest joy was helping others.

He is survived by his children, Ralph Kerns II, Steve Barton, and Candace Reed all of Parkersburg and Lisa Haines of Belpre, OH. Seven grandchildren and one brother, Larry Kerns of Parkersburg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Newell, and his siblings, Denver and Danny Kerns, Cindy Nelson, and infant siblings, Skippy and Cathy Kerns.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Burial will be in the Kerns Cemetery in Ritchie Co. WV.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

