Obituary: Large, Naomi Estelle

Mrs. Naomi Estelle Large, 85, passed away peacefully at her residence in Washington, WV, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Naomi was born August 25, 1936, in Grafton, WV to the late Lawrence and Susan (Miller) Weaver. Naomi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Naomi grew up in Grafton where she graduated from Grafton High School in 1954.

Naomi married William Frank Large on January 18, 1957. Bill and Naomi raised their family in Parkersburg, WV before they moved to Barefoot Bay, FL for retirement.

Naomi loved to bake, cook, play cards, and travel with her family. Naomi made sure everyone that visited her was well fed, felt very loved, and had a wonderful time. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband William Frank Large; her parents Lawrence and Susan Weaver; her brothers Bud Weaver, Guy Weaver, Dorsey Weaver, and James Weaver; her sisters Juanita Jarrett, Jane Freeman, Sandy Roberts, and Nancy Heldreth. Naomi is survived by her brother John Weaver; her daughter Shirley (Larry) Reber, Washington, WV; her daughter Lori (Steve) Wilson, Pickerington, OH; her son John (Michelle) Large, Morgantown, WV; grandchildren Justin (Heather) Reber, Lori (Nathan) Pickens, Rebekah (Matt) Winslow, Kathryn Wilson, Evan Large; great-grandchildren Logan Reber, Cohen Pickens, Sawyer Pickens, Haven Pickens and Mason Winslow; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Naomi’s life in Chincoteague VA at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Amedisys Hospice Services, 2200 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV.