Obituary: Lawson, Judith

Judith Paulette Lawson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away at home, Friday, October 15, 2021, after an extended illness.

She was born on August 9, 1943, in Lumberport, WV. Judy was born a coal miner’s daughter, second youngest of nine children, to the late Robert Lee Shingleton and Ethel Ellen Shingleton.

Judy was devoted to her family and lovingly known as “Nanny”. Some people may remember her from her time working at Seddons on the Mall, Colombo’s, Travelers, or Western Sizzlin. She was a wonderful seamstress, formerly part of the Senior Stitchers, talented at any craft she tried, but especially remembered for her beautiful cakes.

Survivors include her three daughters, YaVonda Sheppard (Gary), Sonya Herring (Mike), and Vanessa Spencer (Jeff); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold B. Lawson, and son Harold B. Lawson, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg with Chaplain Gary Rapking officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army or North Place Maternity House.

