Obituary: Radcliff, Glenna Mae

Glenna Mae Radcliff, 79 of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 17, 2021.

She was born December 13, 1941, a daughter of the late “Cleve” Lemley and Mildred Beabout Lemley.

Glenna was in the healthcare industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Donald (JoAnne Kelly) Lake Jr. of Parkersburg, WV, Ronald (Debbie) Lake of Davisville, WV; daughters, Mary (Mike) Galloway of Davisville, Rudy Dennewitz of Charleston, WV; brothers, Ed Lemley of Vienna, WV, Jerry Lemley of Vienna, WV, Bill Lemley of Vienna, WV; sisters, Doris Johnson of North Carolina, Lois Austin of Gallipolis Ferry, WV, and Ruth Burrows of Mantua, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Radcliff; son, Steve Lake; grandson, Michael Galloway; brothers, Dick Lemley, Harold Lemley; and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Radcliff family.