Obituary: Vanskiver, Helen Marie

Helen Marie Vanskiver, 73, of Pullman, WV, died Oct. 18, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born March 7, 1948, at Leesburg, VA, the daughter of the late Alex Cooper and Agnes Cooper Cost. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Owings Mills, MD. Helen enjoyed home decorating, candy making, crocheting, gardening, and eating steamed crabs. She loved hanging out with her two Kitty Cats and friends and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Naumann (Kenneth) of Nottingham, MD; sister, Nena Cost of Dundalk, MD; grandchildren, Brielle Rae Charney of Frederick MD, Breanna Elizabeth Naumann of Ft. Worth, TX, Jacob Daniel Naumann ( Mikayla) of GA and Lindsay Marie Naumann of Raleigh, NC; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jack Vanskiver, and brother Sonny Cost.

Her wishes were to be cremated and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV handled the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

