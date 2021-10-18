Obituary: Vineyard, Patsy Carol

Patsy Carol Vineyard, 80, of Left Hand, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, after a short illness.

She was born May 22, 1941, at Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Daniel J. “Duke” and Osva O. Elmore McGlothlin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Darren Kirk Vineyard.

Patsy was a homemaker. She was a member of the Henry’s Fork Baptist Church, Tariff. Her pastime was reading and spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, David K. Vineyard, whom she married October 4, 1959; son, David K. Vineyard, II of Newton; daughters and sons-in-law, Deidre and Ted Wise of Mineral Wells and Traci and Stacey Lesher also of Mineral Wells; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jo and Bill Pittman of Hanover, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Robert A. “Bob” Keen officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

