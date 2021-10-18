Obituary: Westfall, Tammy Sue Mills

Tammy Sue Mills Westfall, 45, of Williamstown, WV, passed away at 5:30 pm. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her home.

Tammy was born November 16, 1975, in Cambridge, OH, a daughter of Richard Mills (Marie) of Caldwell and the late Norma Anderson Mills. She was employed as a Rural Mail Carrier.

Tammy is survived by fiancé Josh Ward of Williamstown. She is also survived by 3 sons: Joshua (Nicki) Theiss of Marietta, Jordan (Lauriel) Theiss of Zanesville and Mason Westfall of Williamstown, grandson Wyatt Browning of Marietta, and sister Judy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, sister Cheryl, and brother Randy.

Tammy was a loving “Boy Mom,” daughter, and friend. A self-proclaimed social butterfly, Tammy never met a stranger. She enjoyed music and dancing and lit up any room she walked into. She will be deeply missed by not only her family but her many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 19) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 11:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

