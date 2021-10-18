Advertisement

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens and the Wood County Commission spent 20 minutes behind closed doors Monday morning, discussing recent issues raised by the Deputy Sheriff’s Association in a letter sent October 12 to the sheriff and the county commission.

No decisions were made and no vote was taken. The sheriff made a brief public statement prior to the meeting, in which he expressed concern and dismay at the letter, and pledged to improve relations with his deputies.

Commission President Blair Couch indicated the commission has no further role in the matter, stating the commission’s main role is to fund the sheriff’s office. He said residents could petition to have the sheriff removed from office through a hearing process.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
First responders recognized at Washington County church
Shovel stock photo
Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Jerry V.

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/18/21
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels
Vaccine
Rep. Johnson: vaccinations should be an individual choice
First responders recognized at Washington County church