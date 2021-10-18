Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges

UPDATE 10/19/21 1:30 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY/BOONE COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- A man is facing two counts of first-degree murder following a shooting that ended with the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell Hughes is accused of shooting Ashley Goad outside of her home along Left Fork Road of Joe’s Creek near Comfort, West Virginia on Monday, October 18.

The complaint states that around 4:30 p.m. Goad went outside her home to look at a woman’s new car. That woman was a witness to the deadly shooting.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, while the women were outside, Hughes pulled into the driveway.

The criminal complaint states that the witness believes Hughes followed her to the home from the area of the Little General in Comfort. The witness told deputies she knows Hughes from her previous employment at Family Dollar and she knows Hughes parents.

After pulling into the driveway, Hughes is accused of pulling out a double barrel shotgun. To retreat, the women got into the witnesses’ new vehicle, deputies say.

According to the complaint, Hughes fired two rounds, hitting Goad in the upper torso. Goad also suffered a wound to the left side of her forehead.

Goad was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

According to family, Goad was 18-weeks pregnant and visited her physician last week.

Hughes was arrested by the CUFFED Fugitive Task Force early Tuesday morning after agents were called to a home in the 7000 block of Kanawha State Forest Dr. after the homeowners found Hughes at their front door.

Tuesday, WSAZ dug into Hughes criminal past and found that in March of 2019, Hughes plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter following an incident in March of 2017 where a pedestrian was hit and fatally injured.

A mistrial was declared in the 2019 trial after the jury was deadlocked.

James “Gumby” Smith was the pedestrian hit and killed by a car while standing along side Toney’s Branch Road in Boone County in March of 2017.

The guilty plea came with a 12 month sentence in the county jail.

Hughes was also given credit for time served which was 281 days.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE 10/19/21 3:50 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the CUFFED Fugitive Task Force found Mitchell Hughes and took him into custody.

Hughes was found after agents were called to a home in the 7000 block of Kanawha State Forest Dr. after the homeowners found Hughes at their front door.

He was taken into custody by deputies.

Hughes is now in the South Central Regional Jail.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child before stealing a Boone County deputy cruiser, officials say.

Kanawha County deputies say they are looking for Mitchell Hughes, 30, of Racine, W.Va.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says Hughes is wanted for two counts of first degree murder. The victims, deputies say, are 22-year-old Ashley Goad and her unborn child.

Agencies are currently out searching for Hughes in the Kanawha State Forest area.

Boone County deputies tell WSAZ Hughes shot and killed Goad and her unborn child outside of a home on the 1600 block of Left Fork Road in Comfort, W.Va. Monday afternoon.

The suspect ditched the cruiser near the shooting range at Kanawha State Forest before taking off on foot, deputies say. (Tori Yorgey/WSAZ)

At this point, that shooting appears to be random, but is still under investigation, Boone County deputies say.

Hughes, deputies say, then lead deputies on a foot chase before stealing a cruiser belonging to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Hughes, deputies say, then lead authorities on a pursuit, went through Kanawha State Forest through Route 94, and ditched the cruiser near the shooting range at Kanawha State Forest before taking off on foot.

A WSAZ crew says there are K9 officers looking for the suspect, as well as a chopper.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Hughes could be armed and dangerous.

Boone County deputies say Hughes is wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

No deputies were hurt during the pursuits.

If you see Hughes, do not engage him. Deputies say you’re urged to call 911.

