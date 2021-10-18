Woody Miller remembered as instrumental homecoming leader

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Woody Miller, the president of the Parkersburg Homecoming Committee, died this month.

WTAP spoke to his son and the man now filling his shoes about what this means for homecoming and, more importantly, what Woody Miller meant to homecoming.

Chuck Lipps, the vice president of the committee now walking in Woody’s footsteps, remembers how much work Woody put into the annual tradition.

He said, “I watched him at homecoming this year and the guy was everywhere. I mean, he was on top of all the events, he was circling everything on Friday and Saturday all day. He worked his tail off down there.”

Woody Miller was president of the Parkersburg Homecoming Committee for three years and was vice president before that.

But his son Dan says he was involved long before he was even part of the committee.

“It’s something I can remember doing when I was a young kid - coming down here and selling rubber duckies tickets with him and it was great,” he said.

It was an event Woody was big on being free.

Dan said, “He just always wanted anybody to be able to come down and not have to worry about money…,”

Afterall, for Woody, it was all about giving back.

Dan said, “My dad just loved the community. He loved to give back to the community and I think that this was one of the best ways that he could find to give back.”

There was a time, however, when it was up in the air whether Parkersburg Homecoming would even continue.

Dan said, “I remember my dad worrying about that. There was a decent amount of debt that the homecoming was in…,”

...so Woody lead the efforts that kept homecoming alive.

Lipps said, “Back in February too, I’ll never forget the meeting he said well - he said ‘I’m very proud to announce that the homecoming is now debt-free. Everything is paid off.’”

And if you’re wondering what the future holds without Woody...

Lipps said, “We’re going to keep it going. There’s no doubt about that and I think we have room to grow.”

Dan added, “I think it’s very important because it’s going to bring the community closer together. Being able to gather down here is just something my dad would’ve wanted everyone to do - continue to gather, tell jokes, laugh, and just have fun…,”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.