Advertisement

Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Ohio. (WTAP) - It was confirmed Monday in a post on its Facebook page that Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department passed away.

The post on the Department’s Facebook page read, “We regret to announce the death of Chief Dan Ritchey today at The Ohio State University Medical Center. We would ask that you give the Chiefs family and the department time to process his passing. We will post further information as it is determined.”

Viewers who called in said Chief Ritchey was a big part of the Reno community worked hard to improve the community. He had a big heart and would help out anyone in any way that he could.

Chief Ritchey was with the Reno Volunteer Fire Department for almost 45 years.

The department is finalizing the arrangements for the Chief, and they won’t have any information available until later this week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
First responders recognized at Washington County church
Shovel stock photo
Cleanup underway at Williamstown ballfields
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Chief Dan Ritchey dies
WTAP News @ 5 - Chief Dan Ritchey dies
Wood County BoE President Justin Raber (left) Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook...
No temporary pause on Wood County Board of Education’s mask mandate
The owner of this car dealership calls the shortage "unprecedented."
Local car dealership hit hard by global computer chip shortage
For Woody Miller, homecoming was all about giving back.
Woody Miller remembered as instrumental homecoming leader