Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies

RENO, Ohio. (WTAP) - It was confirmed Monday in a post on its Facebook page that Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department passed away.

The post on the Department’s Facebook page read, “We regret to announce the death of Chief Dan Ritchey today at The Ohio State University Medical Center. We would ask that you give the Chiefs family and the department time to process his passing. We will post further information as it is determined.”

Viewers who called in said Chief Ritchey was a big part of the Reno community worked hard to improve the community. He had a big heart and would help out anyone in any way that he could.

Chief Ritchey was with the Reno Volunteer Fire Department for almost 45 years.

The department is finalizing the arrangements for the Chief, and they won’t have any information available until later this week.

