Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the holidays coming closer, many families will need help in providing food to put on the tables.

Food pantries, such as the Gospel Mission Food Pantry, are here to help in this matter.

The pantry is beginning to offer more than non-perishable items, as they are including frozen food and diapers.

Officials at the Gospel Mission Food Pantry say that they are seeing an increase in people using the food donations.

Including those the group has not seen in years.

“There has been an increase in the number of people that has started coming back in. Some people I haven’t seen in a couple years, has started coming back in. Some it’s been a year or so,” says pantry director, Candy Waite.

Officials with the pantry say that it is experiencing a shortage at the moment.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry or know when they are available to get food, you can click here for times and dates.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.