Advertisement

Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food

Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food
Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the holidays coming closer, many families will need help in providing food to put on the tables.

Food pantries, such as the Gospel Mission Food Pantry, are here to help in this matter.

The pantry is beginning to offer more than non-perishable items, as they are including frozen food and diapers.

Officials at the Gospel Mission Food Pantry say that they are seeing an increase in people using the food donations.

Including those the group has not seen in years.

“There has been an increase in the number of people that has started coming back in. Some people I haven’t seen in a couple years, has started coming back in. Some it’s been a year or so,” says pantry director, Candy Waite.

Officials with the pantry say that it is experiencing a shortage at the moment.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry or know when they are available to get food, you can click here for times and dates.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies
The news of Chief Ritchey's passing was confirmed on the department's Facebook page on Monday...
Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies
Tammy Pierce obit
Obituary: Staats-Pierce, Tammy Jean
The owner of this car dealership calls the shortage "unprecedented."
Local car dealership hit hard by global computer chip shortage
Larry Casey obit
Obituary: Casey, Larry John “L.J.”

Latest News

LEGO
Local LEGO league using donation to continue STEM education
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Local craft fair held at Civitan Park highlights crafters and their work
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Butcher Bend Autumn Festival returns
Lt. Matthew Board
Lieutenant Mathew Board named Police Officer of the Year at National Police Week Ceremony