Local families having to pinch their pennies due to high inflation rate

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The US Department of Labor reported last week that consumer prices rose 5.4% in the past 12 months and that the inflation rate is the highest it’s been in over a decade.

Kelly Polinsky, the founder of Kellys Closet, an organization that provides free clothes and more for foster and kinship care parents, says these high prices are negatively impacting the foster care system.

“They’re hesitant because they don’t think they can afford to take in more mouths to feed or more kids to clothe,” Polinsky said.

“So, that’s another reason why we have Kelly’s closet here and also across the hall we have another resource called Twice Blessed that’s for anybody not just Kelly’s closet foster or kinship caregivers.”

With a house full of foster kids and a limited income due to losing his job, Jared McCroskey, says he uses Kelly’s Closet as well as some other tactics, like rationing meat that has nearly doubled in price to pinch his pennies.

“I got a grill and I like to grill and stuff like that,” McCroskey said.

“But, I’m not going to throw open the grill and throw on a bunch of burgers now. If I have to pay that for it, that’s getting divided into four chunks…you know that ones... you gotta change ways you use stuff.”

McCroskey has taken in around 60 foster kids in the past 6 years and says he comes to Kelly’s closet once a month to get free clothes for the children. A service Polinsky is eager to provide.

“We’ve just seen an increase in need all the way around. It doesn’t have to be foster or kinship care. It’s everywhere across the board, people are in need right now.”

In addition to advising people to reach out for help, McCroskey says patience and faith are key during hard times.

“I say don’t worry about anything until there’s something to worry about. If you do all you do is worrying you’re not fixing anything. So, be patient, I’d say put your faith in God and hope for the best and do what you can.”

