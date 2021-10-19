No temporary pause on Wood County Board of Education’s mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will not be a temporary pause on the Wood County Board of Education’s mask mandate while two parents sue for it’s removal.

Attorney John Bryan made his case for a pause on the mandate while the lawsuit plays out in court on Monday.

Bryan represents John Davis and Felsie Pierce, parents of three Parkersburg High School students who hope to have the mandate declared illegal.

Plaintiffs John Davis (left) and Felsie Pierce (right) (Zach Shrivers)

They claim their children are being harmed by the mask mandate and question the board’s legal authority to issue such a mandate.

Attorney Rick Boothby represents the Wood County Board of Education and said schools have a legal responsibility to provide a safe and secure learning environment.

A part of doing so, Boothby argued, is preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Judge J.D. Beane ultimately gave both parties until November 15 to build their cases.

He did not grant the parents’ request for a temporary pause of the mandate.

You can read more about the lawsuit here.

