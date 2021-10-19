Advertisement

Obituary: Boone, Rodney James

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Rodney James Boone, 51, of Williamstown, formerly of Rockport, passed away October 5, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 8, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV the son of Forrest K. Boone and the late Regina Ann Wray Boone. Rodney loved the Lord with all his heart.  He faithfully served in the Gospel Tabernacle Church and the Mt. Pleasant - Burnt Hill United Methodist Church.  Rodney served as Sunday school teacher and leader of Wednesday night Bible study.

In addition to his father, Rodney is survived by his wife, Janette Burns Boone, sister Kelly Wells (Keith), niece Heather Wells, nephews Nathan Wells (Samantha), Zachary Wells, mother-in-law Pansy Burns, sister-in-law Susan Brown (Eric), and Rodney’s little buddy Allyson Brown who called him Uncle Bear.

In addition to his mother, Rodney was preceded in death by an infant brother, grandparents Cleedith and Mabel Boone, father-in-law Phil Burns and nephew Adam Wayne Brown.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Mt. Pleasant - Burnt Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastors Mike Branch and Wayne Boone officiating.

The family has requested that those attending please follow social distancing or wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for the Gideon organization.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

