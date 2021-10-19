Obituary: Gibbs, Sharon K.

Sharon K. Gibbs, 56, of Marietta passed away at 2:45 am Monday, October 18, 2021, at Selby General Hospital.

She was born in Marietta on November 17, 1964, a daughter of Glen and Shirley Johnson Cline.

Sharon is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Douglas (Marie) Carpenter, Matthew (Wendy) Carpenter, Bradley (Samantha) Carpenter, and Angela Carpenter all of Marietta; 10 grandchildren and 3 brothers: Glenn, Patrick, and William Cline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Randall Cline and sister Diane Cline.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 22) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends on Friday before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

