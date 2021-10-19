Obituary: Hammond, Shirley A.

Shirley A. Hammond, 86, of Vienna, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born August 18, 1935, in Two Runs, Palestine, WV, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Edith Hall.

Shirley enjoyed crafts, ceramics, and sewing. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953. In 1954 she married Charles E. Bennett of Gilmer County, WV. Charles passed away in 1961. Shirley then met and married her loving husband, Robert G. “Bob” Hammond. Together Bob and Shirley raised five sons, Robert I. Hammond (Lynne), Perry P. Hammond (Sherry), Timothy A. Hammond, Marvin A. Bennett (Dianne), and Vernon H. Bennett (Lisa); daughter, Macaria S. Best; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Bennett; two brothers; one sister; daughter-in-law, Linda Hammond; and son-in-law, Greg Best.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.