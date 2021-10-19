Obituary: McGee, Gary E.

On October 16, 2021, Gary E. McGee (75) of Belpre was welcomed into the arms of Jesus. Born in Allen Junction, W.V. July 6, 1946. Graduate of Pennsboro High School. U.S. Army Vet having served in So. Vietnam. He retired from G.E. Plastics in 2002.

Member of Father’s House Church of God where he served as pianist. Gary was known for his anointed, camp-meeting style of playing.

Survived by his wife, Shelia Owens McGee of 53 years. Their three children; Melinda (Brent) Cook of Hampton, VA. Gary (Teri) McGee of Rustburg, VA. Lori (Russ) Smith of Belpre, Ohio.

Eight grandchildren; David (Ariel), Brittany (Tyler), DJ, Kenny, James, Emilee, Kaylee, Christian, and three great-grandchildren; Halen, Henley, and Stella. One brother, Terry (Valerie) McGee of Little Hocking, OH. and One sister, Sherry (Jim) Peterson of West Plains, MO. One half-sister, Joyce Gifford of Canton, OH. One-half brother, Rick McGee of Canton, OH. also Step-father, Leonard Collins of Westlake, OH. and Mother-in-law, Daisy Owens, of Coolville, OH.

He was reunited in heaven with his mother, June Collins, his father, Calvin McGee, Grandmother who raised him, Bessie Jack, Half brother Ronnie McGee and His life-long friend Carol “Butch” Gainer.

His rich heritage of faith will live on through the lives he touched by his unwavering faith even in difficult times. We would like to thank Water Pointe Nursing Facility and Hospice for their loving care during his illness.

Bishop Joshua French will officiate the funeral service to be held at Leavitt’s of Belpre on Friday, October 22, 2021. Visitation from 11:00-1:00. Funeral at 1:00.

