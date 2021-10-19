Obituary: Ritchey, Daniel Dan Ray

Daniel “Dan” Ray Ritchey, 60, of Reno passed away Thursday, October 18, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dan was born August 7, 1961, in Marietta, OH to the late Reuben U. and Willa J. Wright Ritchey. He was the acting Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief, a department he joined when he was 15 years old. He owned and operated Ritchey’s Detail Shop and served proudly as a Marietta Township Trustee. He was a member of The International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Ohio Township Association, American Union Lodge #1 F.& A.M., a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Aladdin Shrine, Marietta Shrine Club, New Matamoras Social Shrine Club, and the 6th and Washington Streets Church of Christ.

Dan is survived by his wife Peggy; son, Josh, and daughter, Lori Ludwig (Stephen); grandchildren, Madi and Gage Ludwig.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Souls Harbor Baptist Church, 115 Caywood Road, Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-8 PM on Friday, October 22nd at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH.

Memorials may be made to the Reno Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 346 Reno, OH 45773.

Online Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.