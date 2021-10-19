Obituary: Stout, William Richard “Rick”

William Richard “Rick” Stout, 70, of Parkersburg passed away October 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1951, a son of the late Robert and Jeannette (McFadden) Stout.

Rick grew up in the small town of Harrisville, WV. He recalled his childhood as an idyllic and wholesome one, reminiscent of Mayberry on the Andy Griffith Show, where everyone knew everyone. Rick delighted in warm memories of playing with siblings and neighborhood kids; bike adventures, putting up hay, delivering papers, strawberry pickin’, Cub Scouts, church activities, and 4-H camp. Rick bragged that over the years his mom became a veritable nature encyclopedia due to all the leaves, rocks, insects, and wildflower collections that the seven Stout children produced for school projects.

Rick graduated from Harrisville High School in 1969. As a young man, Rick worked for his dad’s family business, Ritchie Furniture & Appliance Company, and served in the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department. Rick sang in the church choir with his future wife, Penny, whom he married in 1971. He remained active in church, cofounding a small home church group called Joy Fellowship, and founding a non-profit Christian teaching lending library called Resurrection Life Library. Rick participated in the Mid-Ohio Valley Jesus Festivals, and faithfully attended Resurrection Life Church in Belpre, OH for many years.

Like his dad, Rick was never interested in working for somebody else, preferring to be his own boss. Over the years Rick’s self-employment included property management and renovations, insurance sales, training, and certifications, and computer setup services. In his later years, Rick was the dedicated proprietor of an online business that supplied manuals for classic audio equipment, providing a valued service to the vintage audio community.

In his free time, Rick loved to head up to the mountains for camping and fishing. Boating around the waterways of the Mid-Ohio Valley was a favorite pastime. In social settings, Rick would often be the loudest voice in the room, boisterously cracking jokes and dominating conversations. Rick was a forthright and genuine person who did not shy away from sharing what was on his mind.

Rick would want his loved ones to know that he has returned to God our Father. If Rick were here to speak for himself, he would say, “God’s not mad at you. Our mistaken self-identity may cause us to not believe it or act like it, but Jesus is still... The Lord!”

Surviving Rick is his wife, Penny Stout; daughters Bethany Stout, Rachel Nonamaker (Todd), and Lydia Stout; son David Stout (Whitney); grandchildren Eirik Stout, Benjamin Nonamaker, and Aaron Nonamaker (due in November); brothers Randall Stout (Carol), Donald Stout (Denice), Kevin Stout, and Michael Stout; and sister Stefanie Minor (John). Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Robert Alan Stout. A private family gathering will be held in honor of Rick’s life on Tuesday, October 19th.

