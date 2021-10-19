Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Eugene

Ronald Eugene Thomas 73, of Newport, OH passed away Thursday, October 18, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1948, in Dart, OH to the late Raymond and Velma Leister (Betty) Thomas. Ron graduated from Newport High School and had retired from Flexmag. He was a member of Newport United Methodist Church.

On November 27, 1998, he married Debbie Dennis who survives with a daughter, Shannon Thomas of Plymouth Meeting, PA; two sons, Jonathan Mendenhall (Bobbie) and Matthew Mendenhall (Buffy) both of Newport, OH; grandchildren, Alex Thomas, Jonna, Ella, Luke, Gavin and Gracie Mendenhall and Austyn Kephart; sisters, Janet “Sis” Thomas, Sue Meyers (Brian), Sandy Newman, and Mary Lou Wittekind (Darrell); brothers, Larry Thomas (Cheryl) and Jerry Thomas (Carla) and his faithful companion dog, Koda.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shane Thomas, and brothers, Don and Roger Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta with Rick Carpenter officiating.

Burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Saturday, October 23rd at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

