Obituary: Tornes, Justine Catherine Lang

Justine Catherine Lang Tornes, age 90, of Waterford, Ohio died at her home on October 19, 2021, after a long illness. She was born on August 8, 1931. She was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Huck Lang and was married to Earl J. Tornes on May 5, 1952.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown and was involved in the Catholic Women’s Club and Marietta Senior Citizens.

She and her husband, Earl, of 69 years owned Sunny Hill Gardens for 35 years and were members of Watertown Grange for 25 years. She enjoyed time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her husband, Earl, five sons and one daughter: Carel (Ellyn) of Colleyville Texas, Neil (Cindy) of The Villages, Florida, Ronald (Susan) of Whipple, Dean (Jeri) of Massillon, Patrick (Patricia) of Beverly and Mary (Doug) Parks of Waterford.

She has 12 grandchildren: Ivan (Laura) Tornes of Hilliard Ohio, Eric (Heather) Tornes of Whipple, Andrew Tornes of Wheeling WV, Michael (Patrice Rankine) Tornes of Jackson MS, Adam (Rebecca ) Tornes of Denver CO, Kelly Tornes of Denver CO), Sarah (Dan) Richards of Massillon, Megan (Ryan Semrau) Fisher of Massillon, Andrea (Jim) Schuler of Spring TX, Kimberly (Seneca Sadler) Tornes of Castle Rock CO, Rachel (Derrick) Schott of Waterford, and Courtney (Jeff) Wesel of Waterford. She also has 13 Great Grandchildren: Dylan and Ella Tornes of Hilliard, Brooke and Landon Richards of Massillon, Dalton and Dane Schott of Waterford, Blakely Sadler of Castle Rock CO, Quinn and James Schuler of Spring TX, River Tornes of Denver CO, Emma Attaway and Hazel Tornes of Whipple, and Chloe Wesel of Waterford.

She is also survived by 5 brothers, Tom (Jeri) Lang, Raymond Lang, Nelson (Susie) Lang, Joe (Carol) Lang, Regis Lang, sister Marlene (Dave) Walbert, and sister-in-law Marilyn Lang.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Richard and Bernard Lang, and sister-in-law Deanna Lang.

Due to the COVID situation, a private Funeral Liturgy with Mass for family only will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation. To request a link to the funeral mass, which will be recorded and added to the funeral home’s website following services, send an email to tornes.j102022@gmail.com or go to the Cawley & Peoples website at www.CawleyandPeoples.com.

Donations can be made to St. John’s Central School at 17654 OH-676, Marietta, OH 45750, or Beverly-Waterford Rescue Squad at P.O. 146, Waterford, OH 45786. Condolences may be sent to Earl, at 3440 Watertown Rd., Waterford, OH 45786. The family wants to thank Justine’s personal caregivers for the excellent care and support that they have provided. In addition, we would like to thank the staff from Marietta Hospice for their guidance and help.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Justine’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

