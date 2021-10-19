Riverside Art Gallery to close by the end of the year

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Riverside Art Gallery, an art co-op that’s supported local artists for 23 years, will be shutting its doors by the end of the 2021.

In this gallery, local artists are given the spotlight. In fact, Riverside Art Gallery makes sure that a majority of art featured is by artists within a 50 mile radius of the gallery.

Through the years, the co-op’s taught classes, mentored young artists, partnered with non-profits for fundraisers, and more. It’s survived two floods, one fire, and has moved to three different locations. However, they no longer have enough members to survive, according to original member Virginia Killian.

She said, “..., and since we are a true cooperative, all the work has to be done by us, including cleaning the toilers, to doing displays, to making the art, to working the store, and we just don’t have enough people right now.”

Killian says, while they leave the co-op with heavy hearts, they are grateful for the community’s support along the way.

The gallery will remain open until December 31st.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.