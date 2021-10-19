Advertisement

Riverside Art Gallery to close by the end of the year

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Riverside Art Gallery, an art co-op that’s supported local artists for 23 years, will be shutting its doors by the end of the 2021.

In this gallery, local artists are given the spotlight. In fact, Riverside Art Gallery makes sure that a majority of art featured is by artists within a 50 mile radius of the gallery.

Through the years, the co-op’s taught classes, mentored young artists, partnered with non-profits for fundraisers, and more. It’s survived two floods, one fire, and has moved to three different locations. However, they no longer have enough members to survive, according to original member Virginia Killian.

She said, “..., and since we are a true cooperative, all the work has to be done by us, including cleaning the toilers, to doing displays, to making the art, to working the store, and we just don’t have enough people right now.”

Killian says, while they leave the co-op with heavy hearts, they are grateful for the community’s support along the way.

The gallery will remain open until December 31st.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The news of Chief Ritchey's passing was confirmed on the department's Facebook page on Monday...
Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies
Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies
The owner of this car dealership calls the shortage "unprecedented."
Local car dealership hit hard by global computer chip shortage
Tammy Pierce obit
Obituary: Staats-Pierce, Tammy Jean
Larry Casey obit
Obituary: Casey, Larry John “L.J.”

Latest News

West Virginia Senate passes new redistricting map
After delays, West Virginia Senate passes redistricting map
Kelly Polinsky
Local families having to pinch their pennies due to high inflation rate
Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food
Gospel Mission Food Pantry available for all those in need of food
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/19/21