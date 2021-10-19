Advertisement

Two weeks until November 3 elections in Ohio

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In two weeks, Ohio voters will go to the polls to elect people to fill local offices.

But early voting for the November 2 election has been going on for two weeks.

Washington County has on its ballot elections for city council members in Marietta and Belpre and school board members throughout the county, as well as a renewal levy for the county’s 911 system.

While other Ohio counties have had a shortage of poll workers for election day, there hasn’t been a problem finding them in Washington County.

”We’ve been really lucky; a lot of our same poll workers have come back, and we’ve had several new people who are interested,” said Elections Board Director Mandy Amos. “We’re doing training Thursday and Friday of this week. These types of elections don’t bring out quite as many people, but we’re hoping for at least 45% of the voters to turn out.”

There have been more than 350 people turn out for early voting since it began October 5. The county has 460 request mail-in ballots, compared to more than 5,000 that were mailed out in just one day a year ago.

