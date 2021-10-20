Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Arista Gore

Arista Gore
Arista Gore(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Arista Gore is a senior at Frontier High School.

In her time at Frontier, Gore has made the honor roll each semester.

She maintains a 3.9 grade point average while juggling extracurricular responsibilities serving her community... “Especially this year,” Gore said. " I mean, I only have three classes here... one at the college... but I also work three jobs.”

One of those jobs is at Harmar Place. Last year Gore led an effort to present the residents of Harmar Place with Easter baskets... working in- and out-of the school to raise funds. She even delivered them herself, dressed as the Easter bunny.

Gore says Ms. Leonard is her “go-to person” when dealing with stress, a product of the amount of work she takes on.

“She’s kind of the person that’s like, ‘Don’t let it eat away at your mind. It’s going to be OK. I’m here. I’m here to help you. You have other teachers who are here to help you get your work done...”

Gore says while she’s faced some struggles, she believes pushing herself this hard and not being afraid to ask for help from those around her will pay off in college and with her career goals.

“Whether it’s Ms. Banks, or Ms. Leonard, or Mr. Morris, they’ve all been helping me in my math classes and they’re trying to help me get myself prepared for further classes to become a high school math teacher. So, I have the support of a lot of people, but those three really help me out.”

The support doesn’t stop with teachers. Gore says she’s sad to be in her final year at Frontier. A school district she’s called home since kindergarten.

“Everyone here knows everyone. Everyone here is friends with just about everyone, you know. You can normally count on everyone around here to have your back whenever you need it, which I think is very nice.”

