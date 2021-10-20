Advertisement

Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known...
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”(Climeworks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two companies have developed machines to literally suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in an attempt to slow the climate crisis and prevent some of its most devastating consequences.

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”

The aim of Orca is to help the world reach net zero emissions, which means removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as is emitted.

The machines use chemical filters to capture the heat-trapping gas. The “fans,” or metal collectors, suck in the surrounding air and filter out the carbon dioxide so it can be stored.

Orca opened last month and currently removes about 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide every day, roughly the same amount emitted by 800 cars a day in the U.S.

It’s also about the same amount of carbon dioxide 500 trees could soak up in a year.

Humans emit about 35 billion tons of greenhouse gas a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found multiple items that were believed to be stolen in a truck.
Law enforcement uncovers suspected burglary ring
The news of Chief Ritchey's passing was confirmed on the department's Facebook page on Monday...
Chief Dan Ritchey of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department dies
The owner of this car dealership calls the shortage "unprecedented."
Local car dealership hit hard by global computer chip shortage
Wood County BoE President Justin Raber (left) Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook...
No temporary pause on Wood County Board of Education’s mask mandate
A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 10/20/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Spooktacular MOV, 10/20/21
A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to Florida park officials searching, reports say
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti